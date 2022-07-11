Tombs of the Throl Tribe (300 dpi promo, no commercial license)

The lizardfolk of the Throl tribe have been using this river cave for their honoured dead for untold ages. You can see their descent from mighty rulers of this region to the near-refugee status they have today through the ages of the tombs. The main section of ancient tombs is for the six great elders of antiquity, each entombed in a silver sarcophagus sealed with gold and bound with lead and then placed in an ornately carved stone tomb.

Tombs of the Throl Tribe (1200 dpi)

Further back into the cave, the smell of decomposition and the insects give away how things are today. The final cave contains seven smaller sealed stone sarcophagi each containing the head of a great leader of the Throl Tribe. In the natural pit watched over by these “heads in a box” are the bones of many more lizardfolk – their bodies left to decompose here under the scrutiny of their honoured dead and the one lizardpriest.

Tombs of the Throl Tribe (1200 dpi, no grid)

Across from the pit chamber is a larger chamber where the lizardpriest resides. The eldest of the Throl tribe shamans takes up the mantle of guide of the dead when the previous guide dies. The guide watches the caves to make sure no one disturbs the deceased elders, and occasionally feeds the giant lizards that nest in the first chamber if hunting has been poor for them. The guide also keeps the braziers between the ancient tombs stocked with incense but does not burn said because it is far too expensive for the current Throl tribe to replace.

The 1200 dpi versions of the map were drawn at a scale of 300 pixels per square and are 9,600 pixels (32 squares) wide. To use this with a VTT you would need to resize the squares to either 70 pixels (for 5′ squares) or 140 pixels (for 10′ squares) – so resizing the image to either 2,240 pixels wide or 4,480 pixels wide, respectively.

This map is made available to you under a free license for personal or commercial use.



Each map that achieves the $300+ funding level will be released under this free commercial license. You can use, reuse, remix and/or modify the maps that are being published under this commercial license on a royalty-free basis as long as they include attribution ("Cartography by Dyson Logos" or "Maps by Dyson Logos").



Please note that the promotional version of this map (the one with the brown paper background) is not included in this commercial use license and the text and name of the map are NOT released under this license, and cannot be used in conjunction with this map in a commercial project.