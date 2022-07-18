Leukun’s Tower (300 dpi promo)

The aged tortle mystic Leukun built this stone structure to house great works of tortle art, spirituality, and all knowledge of the grand unified turtle theory. Originally intended to have a much taller tower, the elderly Leukun realized that he didn’t have the time to complete more levels, and at 41 years of age he capped the tower (with an egg-like dome) at 44 feet tall.

Leukun’s Tower (1200 dpi)

The stonework of the structure was Leukun’s life’s work. The contents of the tower are collected from other tortle archives – in many cases reproductions brought here by tortle sages and adventurers, but also a library of original works that were rescued from other tortle collections. The alabaster egg-like dome on the tower gives the tower section a beautiful nacreous light mornings and evenings – shining down on statues of a pair of tortle mystics.

Leukun’s Tower (1200 dpi, no grid)

Every Monday this month and next (and maybe for a bit longer), I’m posting a five-room dungeon / structure / adventure site using the 5RD tag. This is the third such map in the series.

The 1200 dpi versions of the map were drawn at a scale of 300 pixels per square and are 9,600 pixels (32 squares) wide. To use this with a VTT you would need to resize the squares to either 70 pixels (for 5′ squares) or 140 pixels (for 10′ squares) – so resizing it to either 2,240 pixels wide or 4,480 pixels wide, respectively.

