Dakkir's Rock

This old complex definitely predates any of the current civilizations in the region. It was likely built by half-elven morlocks in one of the recession eras of the Kale Elven civilization. Those areas still showing their original carvings on the walls bear ornate depictions of various demons believed to be the “gods” (or dreaded foes) of the morlocks in question.

A mix of caverns and worked areas split over four levels and five zones, the upper section of the complex is home to a large family of very hostile and xenophobic bronze-age Aarakocra named the Dakkir after their grand progenitor who found this site for them. Members of the family are often seen sunning on the broken pillars out front, and the whole upper area is bright, whitened, and foul-smelling from their excrement.

Dakkir’s Rock (click for 1200 dpi) Dakkir’s Rock (1200 dpi, no grid)

The third level is home to dark creepers who only ever consider leaving on the darkest of nights when the Dakkir are sleeping. They in turn throw the occasional body down to level 4A where some foul monstrosity tainted by the demonic influence of the ancient morlocks dwells in darkness.

The 1200 dpi versions of the map were drawn at a scale of 300 pixels per square and are 9,600 pixels (32 squares) wide. To use this with a VTT you would need to resize the squares to either 70 pixels (for 5′ squares) or 140 pixels (for 10′ squares) – so resizing it to either 2,240 pixels wide or 4,480 pixels wide, respectively.

