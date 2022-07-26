Devruel’s Claws (300 dpi promo)

This odd hexagonal tower was constructed overnight, pulled directly from the ground by magus Devruel Tenzah of the Silver Cloak. Questing in the astral for the Githyanki, the magus rarely occupies the tower currently and leaves it to the magical defences and guardians built right into the stone.

Devruel’s Claws (1200 dpi)

The “claws” are rough stony wedges that extend up over the tops of the three turrets atop the tower proper. They are home to a number of twisted little mutant bookas (tiny little sprite-like humanoids) who harass anyone trying to access the doors to the structure while the magus is out.

Devruel’s Claws (1200 dpi, no grid)

Every Monday this month and next (and maybe for a bit longer), I’m posting a five-room dungeon / structure / adventure site using the 5RD tag. This is the fourth such map in the series (although it is a day late).

The 1200 dpi versions of the map were drawn at a scale of 300 pixels per square and are 9,600 pixels (32 squares) wide. To use this with a VTT you would need to resize the squares to either 70 pixels (for 5′ squares) or 140 pixels (for 10′ squares) – so resizing it to either 2,240 pixels wide or 4,480 pixels wide, respectively.

