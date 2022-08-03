Every month we go through our back catalogue of maps and the many amazing supporters of the blog over on Patreon vote on which two should be re-released under the free commercial use license. Our first release this month is this classic stone circle…

Deep in the woods, followers of the old faith still perform their blood sacrifices to appease ancient evils. These are the druids of the Bloodied Stones.

The Bloodied Stones (300 dpi promo – no commercial license)

This druidic circle appears to be exactly what most PCs seem to expect from the archetype – reserved nature worshipers who prefer their own kind and will only be a problem to those who would defile nature.

But they guard nature (and the nearby forest) for a variety of reasons, the most important one being that the forest acts as a mystical prison for the fetal remnants of an unborn god – child of an ancient god of murder and the god of the hunt.

The Bloodied Stones (1200 dpi)

The double stone circle deep in the woods is their place of worship and learning. The larger stones in the central circle are kept clear, but the outer ring has been mostly reclaimed by the dense woods and undergrowth. It is usually serene and quiet, welcoming to those who seek the guidance of the circle. The companion of the high druid who runs the circle is the true power behind the cult, a neutral evil lamia who was here when the unborn god was buried under the stones and who watches them to this day.

What the druids hide is the seasonal sacrifice of a child (elven or human) under the age of 4 at the circle to keep the prison sealed, the unborn god slumbering. This is also one of the few opportunities where the lamia is able to feed on human flesh, consuming the corpse of the sacrifice once the blood has been used to reseal each of the standing stones.

The Bloodied Stones (1200 dpi, no grid)

To the north of the circle is a stone monolith that predates the prison. The carvings on this stone are worn away by centuries of hands rubbing across them, but the monolith is dedicated to the god of the hunt that sired the unborn god. Every lunar month the druids sacrifice an animal here to improve the hunts for that month.

The 1200 dpi version of the map is set at a scale of 300 pixels per square and is 8,400 pixels (28 squares) wide. To use this with a VTT you would need to resize the squares to either 70 pixels (for 5′ squares) or 140 pixels (for 10′ squares) – so resizing it to either 1,960 pixels wide or 3,920 pixels wide, respectively.

This map is made available to you under a free license for personal or commercial use under the “RELEASE THE KRAKEN” initiative thanks to the awesome supporters of my Patreon Campaign. Over 900 awesome patrons have come together to fund the site and these maps, making them free for your use.



Because of the incredible generosity of my patrons, I’m able to make this map free for commercial use also. Each month while funding is over the $400 mark, we choose a map from the blog’s extensive back catalogue to retroactively release under this free commercial license. You can use, reuse, remix and/or modify the maps that are being published under the commercial license on a royalty-free basis as long as they include attribution (“Cartography by Dyson Logos” or “Maps by Dyson Logos”).



Please note that the promotional version of this map (the one with the brown paper background) is not included in this commercial use license and the text and name of the map are NOT released under this license, and cannot be used in conjunction with this map in a commercial project.