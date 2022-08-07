Every month we go through our back catalogue of maps and the many amazing supporters of the blog over on Patreon vote on which two should be re-released under the free commercial use license. Our second release this month is a piece from over six years ago…

Carved from a cliff face of soft matte green stone, the Jade Catacombs are well-known to sages and adventurers and rightly feared.

The magics of this place have transformed the resident trio of medusas into something ever so slightly different. They are green, semi-translucent, and even their touch is a deadly poison. Fortunately, they cannot spend much time away from the Jade Catacombs, for the magical energies that transformed them are also required to keep them alive.

The Jade Catacombs (300 dpi promo, no commercial license)

Unfortunately, the magics also seem to keep them nourished and alive without food or water – not that it makes them any less hungry or thirsty.

Adventurers have come here for decades, and the ruined and smashed jade statues out in front of the catacombs advertise their fate to newcomers. Most come seeking a small magical statuette that can cure even the most potent of magical poisons and diseases. The jade statues resulting from the glare of the medusas are proof against the normal stone-to-flesh spells (and restoration magics). Ancient texts and a few sages know the secrets of adapting the spells to these twisted magics, and a bit of research and well-spent coin will “unlock” these secrets and rituals for a clever party.

And these old rituals are important, as the magic that transformed the medusas is still strong here. Within the first ten minutes of entry, observant adventurers will note that clothing begins to flake and stiffen and change in colour, with the tips of hair coming next. Every hour spent within the Jade Catacombs calls for a saving throw (petrification, fortitude, or constitution) to avoid the beginnings of the transformations into jade.

The Jade Catacombs (1200 dpi)

Every failed save improves the victim’s AC by 1, but decreases charisma and wisdom by a like amount as well as reducing movement rates by 5′. Three failed saves and the victim is transformed entirely into jade and becomes unable to do anything for 72 hours until they regain consciousness as a green and twisted version of themselves with their ability scores returned to normal, AC improved by 2, and a twisted evil alignment (under the DM’s control).



(Pardon the quality of the video, recorded on an old phone way back in the day)

The 1200 dpi version of the map is set at a scale of 300 pixels per square and is 9,900 pixels (33 squares) wide. To use this with a VTT you would need to resize the squares to either 70 pixels (for 5′ squares) or 140 pixels (for 10′ squares) – so resizing it to either 2,310 pixels wide or 4,620 pixels wide, respectively.

This map is made available to you under a free license for personal or commercial use under the “RELEASE THE KRAKEN” initiative thanks to the awesome supporters of my Patreon Campaign. Over 900 awesome patrons have come together to fund the site and these maps, making them free for your use.



Because of the incredible generosity of my patrons, I’m able to make this map free for commercial use also. Each month while funding is over the $400 mark, we choose a map from the blog’s extensive back catalogue to retroactively release under this free commercial license. You can use, reuse, remix and/or modify the maps that are being published under the commercial license on a royalty-free basis as long as they include attribution (“Cartography by Dyson Logos” or “Maps by Dyson Logos”).



Please note that the promotional version of this map (the one with the brown paper background) is not included in this commercial use license and the text and name of the map are NOT released under this license, and cannot be used in conjunction with this map in a commercial project.