The Last Stones of Sagemane Castle (300 dpi, no commercial license)

Not much is left of the fortifications of Sagemane Castle. Razed by eldritch-enhanced explosives when the dwarves announced their arrival to assist in the great war against the elves – only this one part of the outer bailey and some underground elements remain.

The Last Stones of Sagemane Castle (1200 dpi)

A few tower foundations still remain, now reduced to almost cubelike remnants with the upper levels blown off. One has to be accessed from an underground passage or by smaller creatures crawling in through the arrow slits. The other main point of interest is an old crypt of one of the lesser Sagemane bloodlines. The crypt entrance is maintained by a few lowly half-elves who live in the nearby forest and come into the ruins late at night to clear away plants and debris around the entrance and make sure the stone door remains wizard-locked.

The Last Stones of Sagemane Castle (1200 dpi, no grid)

Every Monday this month and last (and maybe for a bit longer), I’m posting a five-room dungeon / structure / adventure site using the 5RD tag. This is the fifth such map in the series.

The 1200 dpi versions of the map were drawn at a scale of 300 pixels per square and are 9,000 pixels (30 squares) wide. To use this with a VTT you would need to resize the squares to either 70 pixels (for 5′ squares) or 140 pixels (for 10′ squares) – so resizing the image to either 2,100 pixels wide or 4,200 pixels wide, respectively.

This map is made available to you under a free license for personal or commercial use thanks to the awesome supporters of my Patreon Campaign. Over 500 amazingly generous people have come together to fund the site and these maps, making them free for your use.



Because of the incredible generosity of my patrons, I’m able to make these maps free for commercial use also. Each month while funding is over the $300 mark, each map that achieves the $300+ funding level will be released under this free commercial license. You can use, reuse, remix and/or modify the maps that are being published under this commercial license on a royalty-free basis as long as they include attribution (“Cartography by Dyson Logos” or “Maps by Dyson Logos”).



Please note that the promotional version of this map (the one with the brown paper background) is not included in this commercial use license and the text and name of the map are NOT released under this license, and cannot be used in conjunction with this map in a commercial project.