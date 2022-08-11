Hardbrand Tower (300 dpi, no commercial license)

Squatting dejectedly in the northern hills of Dehnuk is Hardbrand Tower, the last remaining ruin of a larger fortification. The tower walls are 35 feet tall, but only the first and second floors remain, with everything above the second floor gutted long ago.

Hardbrand Tower (1200 dpi)

Beneath the tower proper though are a set of dungeons that have partially collapsed, the depression from which has formed a pond on the surface and some of the water from that pond leaks into the dungeons down to the lowest level where it drips through to somewhere deeper…

Hardbrand Tower (1200 dpi, no grid)

The 1200 dpi versions of the map were drawn at a scale of 300 pixels per square and are 7,800 pixels (26 squares) wide. To use this with a VTT you would need to resize the squares to either 70 pixels (for 5′ squares) or 140 pixels (for 10′ squares) – so resizing the image to either 1,820 pixels wide or 3,640 pixels wide, respectively.

This map is made available to you under a free license for personal or commercial use thanks to the awesome supporters of my Patreon Campaign. Over 500 amazingly generous people have come together to fund the site and these maps, making them free for your use.



Because of the incredible generosity of my patrons, I’m able to make these maps free for commercial use also. Each month while funding is over the $300 mark, each map that achieves the $300+ funding level will be released under this free commercial license. You can use, reuse, remix and/or modify the maps that are being published under this commercial license on a royalty-free basis as long as they include attribution (“Cartography by Dyson Logos” or “Maps by Dyson Logos”).



Please note that the promotional version of this map (the one with the brown paper background) is not included in this commercial use license and the text and name of the map are NOT released under this license, and cannot be used in conjunction with this map in a commercial project.