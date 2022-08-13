Veghul’s Drop (300 dpi promo, no commercial license)

This cave complex follows the descent of a river as it heads underground to eventually rain down upon the Darkling Lake far below in the depths of the underdark. Home to a small dragon cult, their “ward” (a foul lean muddy wyrm of incredible length with lightning breath) eventually outgrew the need for their aid and care, but it still appreciates their near-worship and only occasionally consumes one or two…

The 1200 dpi versions of the map were drawn at a scale of 300 pixels per square and are 12,600 pixels (42 squares) wide. To use this with a VTT you would need to resize the squares to either 70 pixels (for 5′ squares) or 140 pixels (for 10′ squares) – so resizing the image to either 2,940 pixels wide or 5,880 pixels wide, respectively.

