A solitary stone spire in the hills of Kazhkul, Gavreth’s Stones refers to both the spire and the 12 stone columns before it. The moderately steep spiralling path up the spire includes a “lookout” ledge behind the spire where legend speaks of a great battle between the bull-headed guardian of this place and the hero Svordolos who not only defeated the beast and threw it off the ledge, but then jumped down upon the broken body and carried it down to the cavern and threw it into the hole below.

There are five general areas to Gavreth’s Stones. First we have the approach between the twelve columns that leads directly to the stone stairs down into the cave as well as the spiralling path up to the cave in the spire. The spire has both the ledge where Svordolos fought the guardian, and a cave at the top of the path which has a small statue of a local deity in an old shrine overlooking the area. The cave contains a statue of the twin of the god in the upper shrine, and a near-perfectly circular hole descending another 80 or so feet to a lower chamber. There are no stairs, ladders, or ropes down to the lower level, but there is a single iron ring mounted to the ceiling directly above the centre of the hole.

Every Monday this month and last (and maybe for a bit longer), I’m posting a five-room dungeon / structure / adventure site using the 5RD tag. This is the sixth such map in the series.

