Befouled by a necrotic miasma, this reliquary of the Sarmodath faith is but a remnant of its former glory. Gilt columns and buttresses now black and ruined, ornate stonework decaying and crumbling to the touch… everything diseased in its way.

The main hall (area 1) has three openings to the reliquary above (area 5) – two slot-like holes in the floor that were likely implemented for ventilation, and a larger hole where the floor collapsed directly above the collapsed floor in the lower right corner of the hall.

Area 2 is reached by climbing down steps of rubble into a whole collapsed section of the reliquary, reduced to a single chamber, the south wall of which is dominated by several large columns, half buried in the collapsed stonework. In the chamber with the stairs up to the reliquary level itself are the deformed and twisted statues of the Sarmodath icons, now appearing cancerous and mutated, half-melted and horrific.

The 1200 dpi versions of the map were drawn at a scale of 300 pixels per square and are 9,600 pixels (32 squares) wide. To use this with a VTT you would need to resize the squares to either 70 pixels (for 5′ squares) or 140 pixels (for 10′ squares) – so resizing it to either 2,240 pixels wide or 4,480 pixels wide, respectively.

