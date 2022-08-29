The Traveller’s Well (300 dpi promo)

A strange gate to distant lands is under the badlands near Fort Redshield. Stairs lead down to a cavern / sinkhole that is partially open to the sky above. The bottom of the space contains a pool that is refreshed by the rains and occasionally overflows in inclement weather, leading to the flooding of the cavern to the west which has a near-perpetual pool of scummy stagnant water in it.

The Traveller’s Well (1200 dpi)

In the southern cave are a number of near-perfect spheres protruding from the cave walls. These iridescent orbs are inherently magical and are probably the fruit of some bizarre otherworldly mushroom who’s spores came here through the gate…

And that brings us to the gate. Massive pillars of bismuth stand 30 feet apart with a strange magical field between them – a portal to other places, other worlds, even other dimensions with the right magics.

The Traveller’s Well (1200 dpi, no grid)

Every Monday this month and last (and maybe for a bit longer), I’m posting a five-room dungeon / structure / adventure site using the 5RD tag. This is the eighth such map in the series.

The 1200 dpi versions of the map were drawn at a scale of 300 pixels per square and are 9,600 pixels (32 squares) wide. To use this with a VTT you would need to resize the squares to either 70 pixels (for 5′ squares) or 140 pixels (for 10′ squares) – so resizing it to either 2,240 pixels wide or 4,480 pixels wide, respectively.

The maps on Dyson’s Dodecahedron are released for free personal use thanks to the support of awesome patrons like you over on Patreon. Every month over 600 patrons come together to make these releases possible. You can help too in order to keep the flow of maps coming and to improve their quality – and even get a map of your own!