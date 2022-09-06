Garnet’s Spring (300 dpi promo, no commercial license)

The source of the Garnet river is a small spring and stream in the Brock Hills. The spring itself is surrounded by a set of 8 deep red stone pillars that were once of equal height, although two have been shortened by some violent damage. A further four of these pillars run the length of Garnet’s Hall overlooking the spring – evidently, the hall was once at least five feet longer than it currently is, but the front face of the hall has been destroyed and the hall now overlooks the spring like a broken toothy maw.

Garnet’s Spring (1200 dpi)

There are four chambers in the hillside around the spring. Counter-clockwise from the lower left, we have a cavernous entrance with a sunken section in the middle. The entrance to the next chamber was once a beautifully decorated archway, the masonry of which still litters the floor. The next chamber has a 15-foot wide shaft in the north end of the ceiling that leads to the upper elements of the hall. Here we have the two-tiered “Priests’ Chamber” and then up three flights of stairs the main hall of Garnet’s Hall that overlooks the spring from 30 feet above.

Garnet’s Spring (1200 dpi, no grid)

Every Monday for the last two months (and maybe for a bit longer to come), I’ve posting a five-room dungeon / structure / adventure site using the 5RD tag. This is the ninth such map in the series.

The 1200 dpi versions of the map were drawn at a scale of 300 pixels per square and are 9,600 pixels (32 squares) wide. To use this with a VTT you would need to resize the squares to either 70 pixels (for 5′ squares) or 140 pixels (for 10′ squares) – so resizing the image to either 2,240 pixels wide or 4,480 pixels wide, respectively.

This map is made available to you under a free license for personal or commercial use thanks to the awesome supporters of my Patreon Campaign. Over 500 amazingly generous people have come together to fund the site and these maps, making them free for your use.



Because of the incredible generosity of my patrons, I’m able to make these maps free for commercial use also. Each month while funding is over the $300 mark, each map that achieves the $300+ funding level will be released under this free commercial license. You can use, reuse, remix and/or modify the maps that are being published under this commercial license on a royalty-free basis as long as they include attribution (“Cartography by Dyson Logos” or “Maps by Dyson Logos”).



Please note that the promotional version of this map (the one with the brown paper background) is not included in this commercial use license and the text and name of the map are NOT released under this license, and cannot be used in conjunction with this map in a commercial project.