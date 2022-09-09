Every month we go through our back catalogue of maps and the many amazing supporters of the blog over on Patreon vote on which two should be re-released under the free commercial use license. Our second release this month is this “small” tomb map – I’ve adjusted the placement of the map for VTT use and included a gridless version for this re-release.

This three-tiered tomb complex contains a number of reliquaries, crypts, and memorials of Jeberiath’s Silver Army – warriors embedded permanently into their silver-wrought armour to fight against the Sarahdu menace.

Tombs of the Silver Army (300 dpi promo, no commercial license)

While the war was won, Jeberiath’s Silver Army bore the brunt of the defence and less than a handful were left at the end of the battles – and those few bore such spiritual and mental wounds that they left Jeberiath and wandered the world in their ruined armour seeking solace, redemption, or death.

Tombs of the Silver Army (1200 dpi)

The north side of the tombs is set into three tiers. The upper level is in the centre, with lower levels reached by stairs on the left (to the mid-level tombs) and right (to the deeper tombs). There is also an air shaft that extends down from the stairs on the left to the deepest tomb (the alcove with debris in the deepest tomb is the bottom of the shaft).

Tombs of the Silver Army (1200 dpi, no grid)

The 1200 dpi versions of the map were drawn at a scale of 300 pixels per square and are 10,200 pixels (34 squares) wide. To use this with a VTT you would need to resize the squares to either 70 pixels (for 5′ squares) or 140 pixels (for 10′ squares) – so resizing the image to either 2,380 pixels wide or 4,760 pixels wide, respectively.

This map is made available to you under a free license for personal or commercial use under the “RELEASE THE KRAKEN” initiative thanks to the awesome supporters of my Patreon Campaign. Over 900 awesome patrons have come together to fund the site and these maps, making them free for your use.



Because of the incredible generosity of my patrons, I’m able to make this map free for commercial use also. Each month while funding is over the $400 mark, we choose a map from the blog’s extensive back catalogue to retroactively release under this free commercial license. You can use, reuse, remix and/or modify the maps that are being published under the commercial license on a royalty-free basis as long as they include attribution (“Cartography by Dyson Logos” or “Maps by Dyson Logos”).



Please note that the promotional version of this map (the one with the brown paper background) is not included in this commercial use license and the text and name of the map are NOT released under this license, and cannot be used in conjunction with this map in a commercial project.