First of all, I definitely have a predilection to having standing stones / pillars / menhirs / etc at the entrances to my five room dungeons. With that out of the way…

The Pride’s Circle is a set of standing stones on the edge of the Middlemark Woods. Attached to the circle, but hidden within the woods, is the Temperance Stone, a large “table stone” used for sacrifices and feasts. On the south side of the Temperance Stone is a two-and-a-half-foot gap that leads down a set of stone stairs into a small “dungeon” below.

This underground space consists of a small “gallery” chamber with statues of the Oak and Holly Gods and the Goddess beyond them. Side chambers are used for secret rituals and as a tomb for two ancient druids who have never begun to decompose, leading people to believe that they will return to life at some point when needed.

Every Monday for the last two months (and maybe for a bit longer to come), I’ve posted a five-room dungeon / structure / adventure site using the 5RD tag. This is the tenth such map in the series.

The 1200 dpi versions of the map were drawn at a scale of 300 pixels per square and are 9,600 pixels (32 squares) wide. To use this with a VTT you would need to resize the squares to either 70 pixels (for 5′ squares) or 140 pixels (for 10′ squares) – so resizing the image to either 2,240 pixels wide or 4,480 pixels wide, respectively.

This map is made available to you under a free license for personal or commercial use thanks to the awesome supporters of my Patreon Campaign. Over 500 amazingly generous people have come together to fund the site and these maps, making them free for your use.



Because of the incredible generosity of my patrons, I’m able to make these maps free for commercial use also. Each month while funding is over the $300 mark, each map that achieves the $300+ funding level will be released under this free commercial license. You can use, reuse, remix and/or modify the maps that are being published under this commercial license on a royalty-free basis as long as they include attribution (“Cartography by Dyson Logos” or “Maps by Dyson Logos”).



Please note that the promotional version of this map (the one with the brown paper background) is not included in this commercial use license and the text and name of the map are NOT released under this license, and cannot be used in conjunction with this map in a commercial project.