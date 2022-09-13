Tags

For the past few weeks, I’ve swapped out the typical “paper” background I use on my cartography streams for various other wallpaper-format pieces I’ve put together using MidJourney. Most streams people ask to see the full piece, so here’s the collection of the pieces I’ve used so far:

"Painting of a creepy mossy tree absorbing a human skeleton, ancient stone temple background"
"Realistic painting of ancient underground tombs with roots and moss, dark, ominous"
"Painting of an octopus fighting a dragon on a battlefield, cinematic lighting, intricate detail, cinematic"
"Painting of skulls, skulls, more skulls, lots of skulls, piles of skulls, dark and ominous, high detail"
"Realistic painting of a yeti in an ice cave, dark, cinematic"
"Ancient stone ruins in a swamp under dark ominous skies in the style of Arthur Rakham"
Each image links to the high resolution version of the image (standard 1080p HD resolution – I use them as wallpapers on my PC too).

If you would like to see my livestreams, I stream my cartography work most Tuesdays / Thursdays / Saturdays from 1 to 4 pm Eastern at twitch.tv/dysonlogos.