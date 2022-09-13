Tags
Art, Fantasy, Live Stream, Midjourney, RPG, Stream, Streaming
For the past few weeks, I’ve swapped out the typical “paper” background I use on my cartography streams for various other wallpaper-format pieces I’ve put together using MidJourney. Most streams people ask to see the full piece, so here’s the collection of the pieces I’ve used so far:
Each image links to the high resolution version of the image (standard 1080p HD resolution – I use them as wallpapers on my PC too).
If you would like to see my livestreams, I stream my cartography work most Tuesdays / Thursdays / Saturdays from 1 to 4 pm Eastern at twitch.tv/dysonlogos.
tbeaubien said:
Fascinating!