Sanctuary of Xeeus (300 dpi promo, no commercial license)

The great oracle Xeeus spoke to supplicants through the giant face built into the first of the octagonal chambers of the sanctuary… well, actually disciples of Xeeus would use the face to speak down to supplicants below, and occasionally would invite heroes and special supplicants to meet Xeeus itself.

But at some point the Paladin Kheros brought a band of hardy adventurers through here and trashed the Sanctuary in an attempt to slay Xeeus. The town was destroyed in the fighting, and as suddenly as the assault began, it ended with Kheros sending his friends away and remaining in the Sanctuary, now a disciple of Xeeus.

For Xeeus is no humanoid oracle, but a truly ancient kopru who dwells in the pool chamber in the west end of the complex, guarded by the now-undead body of Paladin Kheros and a few remaining dominated disciples…

The 1200 dpi versions of the map were drawn at a scale of 300 pixels per square and are 9,000 pixels (30 squares) wide. To use this with a VTT you would need to resize the squares to either 70 pixels (for 5′ squares) or 140 pixels (for 10′ squares) – so resizing the image to either 2,100 pixels wide or 4,200 pixels wide, respectively.

Please note that the promotional version of this map (the one with the brown paper background) is not included in this commercial use license and the text and name of the map are NOT released under this license, and cannot be used in conjunction with this map in a commercial project.