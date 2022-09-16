The Idol Pit (300 dpi promo, no commercial license)

The idols…

Creepy wide-eyed, pointy-toothed stone idols keep popping up in fields, kitchens, midden heaps… Each about three feet tall, an idol appears once every five to ten years in the village and no one knows why. But they all match one old idol found at the bottom of a nearby cave, now known as the Idol Pit.

When an idol is found in the village, a procession is started to bring the idol and the finder to the cave and then descend down to the lowest flooded level where a small “island” holds the other idols found so far. But the count is never consistent. Idols go missing, new idols appear… and whoever finds an idol is cursed with foul luck that quickly spreads to those around them. In fact, when a particularly bad batch of luck is noted, the locals hunt for whoever found an idol and didn’t tell anyone…

And of course, the bad luck of the finder is typically quickly fatal, as the villagers ceremonially drown them in the deep cave pool, add their idol to the island, and quietly depart.

The 1200 dpi versions of the map were drawn at a scale of 300 pixels per square and are 9,000 pixels (30 squares) wide. To use this with a VTT you would need to resize the squares to either 70 pixels (for 5′ squares) or 140 pixels (for 10′ squares) – so resizing the image to either 2,100 pixels wide or 4,200 pixels wide, respectively.

Please note that the promotional version of this map (the one with the brown paper background) is not included in this commercial use license and the text and name of the map are NOT released under this license, and cannot be used in conjunction with this map in a commercial project.