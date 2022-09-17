This month is Swordtember. But I drew 50 swords last year. So this year I’m going to try to draw 50 axes over the next 2 months or so. Maybe there’s a Dyson’s Book of Axes waiting at the end of this exercise…

Axe 1 – Rendak the Goblin Chopper

This is Rendak the Goblin Chopper, an axe +1, +2 against goblinoids, +3 against goblins. If the haft of the axe is embedded at least a few inches into the ground, the two steel bands on the haft will glow in the proximity of goblinoids – a very pale glow if they are within 500 feet, to a brilliant white glow that illuminates twice as well as a lantern if they are within 10 feet of the axe.