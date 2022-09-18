This month is Swordtember. But I drew 50 swords last year. So this year I’m going to try to draw 50 axes over the next 2 months or so. Maybe there’s a Dyson’s Book of Axes waiting at the end of this exercise…

Axe 2 – Witchslayer

Witchslayer is a battleaxe +1, +3 vs spellcasters. The wielder cannot cast spells while in possession of the weapon, but can expend a spell when striking with the blade (after the hit roll, when rolling damage) to increase the damage by 1 plus the level of the spell slot / prepared spell expended in the attack.