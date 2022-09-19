The Burbling Subterrane (300 dpi promo)

Named after the sounds of the brook that runs through these caves, the Burbling Subterrane is primarily a series of gallery caverns with a smaller cave complex cut into a memorial in the depths. The first cave is a gallery that almost resembles gapped teeth across the opening, with five gaps between the rocks leading into the cave proper. The brook burbles through these “teeth” to a pool in the second gallery and then down a series of steps to the mushroom chamber beneath.

The Burbling Subterrane (1200 dpi)

The northernmost cave has been used as a “burial” space by a goblin tribe that once lived nearby. They are long gone, but the bones of many strangely twisted goblins are in the depression in the cave, with a few “mummified” goblins wrapped up in dry and crumbling swathing on the cave floor above them.

The one worked area of the Subterrane is a memorial cut into the stone by unknown (presumably dwarven) parties at the end of the great war, with statues of four unknown dwarves wearing bizarre otherworldly equipment. The complete lack of inscriptions or other details leaves this space a mystery.

The Burbling Subterrane (1200 dpi, no grid)

Every Monday the past two months (and maybe for a bit longer), I’ve been posting a five-room dungeon / structure / adventure site using the 5RD tag. This is the eleventh such map in the series.

The 1200 dpi versions of the map were drawn at a scale of 300 pixels per square and are 9,600 pixels (32 squares) wide. To use this with a VTT you would need to resize the squares to either 70 pixels (for 5′ squares) or 140 pixels (for 10′ squares) – so resizing it to either 2,240 pixels wide or 4,480 pixels wide, respectively.

The maps on Dyson’s Dodecahedron are released for free personal use thanks to the support of awesome patrons like you over on Patreon. Every month over 600 patrons come together to make these releases possible. You can help too in order to keep the flow of maps coming and to improve their quality – and even get a map of your own!