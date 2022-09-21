One of the final stretch goals of the recent DungeonMorphs IV Kickstarter was to include an alternate version of the DungeonMorph cards (2.5″ x 2.5″ cards of the geomorphs) in the style of one of the artists involved in the design. That artist was ME! So now that all the different geomorph designs are in for each die, I’m in the process of redrawing the various designs in my style.

DungeonMorphs – Crypts Set 2

I’m doing these redraws one “die” at a time. The geomorphs have been assigned faces on the DungeonMorph Dice, and I’m translating them not by artist, but by die. So this is the first die of the crypts set. (There are a total of 24 dice in the various sets, so I’ve got a lot of geomorphs to draw!)

I’ll admit it is a little bit weird taking high-detail designs by BilliamBabble and Alyssa Faden and working them to my style – they both drew geomorphs that were a lot more detailed than I work with typically. So the DESIGNS are by great artists including Glynn Seal, Billiam Babble, Alyssa Faden, Joe Wetzel and myself, but the style is my attempt to convert their work to my particular methodologies.

