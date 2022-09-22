This month is Swordtember. But I drew 50 swords last year. So this year I’m going to try to draw 50 axes over the next 2 months or so. Maybe there’s a Dyson’s Book of Axes waiting at the end of this exercise…

Axe 4 – The Jester

A bronze double-headed battle axe with a prominent skull motif, The Jester is a +2 weapon that laughs maniacally in combat, with the volume and intensity of the laugher increasing with the level and quantity of carnage. When the previous wielder was torn to shreds by a tribe of orcs, the laughter (at the carnage inflicted against the wielder) was said to be loud enough to be heard three leagues away.