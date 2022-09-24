This month is Swordtember. But I drew 50 swords last year. So this year I’m going to try to draw 50 axes over the next 2 months or so. Maybe there’s a Dyson’s Book of Axes waiting at the end of this exercise…

Axe 5 – Worldcutter

Renowned as the axe that severed the Isle of Stones from the Giant’s Coast, Worldcutter is a heavy black steel axe on an ancient petrified wood haft. Despite its mystical past, the weapon is a Battle Axe +1 with no other special abilities.