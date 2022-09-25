Dorron’s Tower (300 dpi promo)

Dorron’s Tower isn’t so much a tower as an ascending dungeon structure. There are two entrances into the structure – one leads into the buttressed central chamber where Dorron’s Emerald used to sit on a plinth mounted on the central dais. Around the chamber are a number of small “windows” that ascend in a spiral pattern along the walls between the buttresses – each allowing people in the upper chambers to look down upon the central chamber and the emerald.

Dorron’s Tower (1200 dpi)

The second entrance leads into these four chambers, each one higher than the last. A fifth chamber rests beyond the fourth, only accessible via a long-hidden (and wizard-locked) secret door, or by climbing the walls of the central chamber to get to the small window into the chamber. This last room has another plinth identical to the one that once held Dorron’s Emerald in the central chamber – and it is still home to an emerald that was magically drawn from Dorron’s Emerald. This “Emerald Bud” is a magical gem that glows with a faint green radiance and has potent curative properties.

Dorron’s Tower (1200 dpi, no grid)

Every Monday the past two months (and maybe for a bit longer), I’ve been posting a five-room dungeon / structure / adventure site using the 5RD tag. This is the twelfth such map in the series. It is technically a six-room structure when including the final chamber, and was inspired by the Cliffside Temple in Matthew J Neagley’s Five Room Dungeons article on Gnome Stew.

The 1200 dpi versions of the map were drawn at a scale of 300 pixels per square and are 8,400 pixels (28 squares) wide. To use this with a VTT you would need to resize the squares to either 70 pixels (for 5′ squares) or 140 pixels (for 10′ squares) – so resizing it to either 1,960 pixels wide or 3,920 pixels wide, respectively.

The maps on Dyson’s Dodecahedron are released for free personal use thanks to the support of awesome patrons like you over on Patreon. Every month over 600 patrons come together to make these releases possible. You can help too in order to keep the flow of maps coming and to improve their quality – and even get a map of your own!