For the past few weeks, I’ve swapped out the typical “paper” background I use on my cartography streams for various other wallpaper-format pieces I’ve put together using MidJourney. During most of these streams people ask to see the full piece, so here’s the collection of the pieces I’ve used in the past two weeks:

“realistic painting skeletons in a mossy bayou horror movie scene”

“janissary soldier rubbing a magic lamp that a genie is coming out of, black and white, moebius style, high detail”

“realistic painting of an army of skeletons besieging ancient castle ruins, high detail, cinematic, ominous” (it forgot the skeletons?)

“realistic painting skeletal black knight in full armour with massive axe, dark stone ruins backdrop, dramatic pose, dramatic lighting, intricate detail”

“Ancient stone ruins in a swamp under dark ominous skies in the style of Arthur Rackham”

Each image links to the high-resolution version of the image (standard 1080p HD resolution – I use them as wallpapers on my PC too).

If you would like to see my livestreams, I stream my cartography work most Tuesdays / Thursdays / Saturdays from 1 to 4 pm Eastern at twitch.tv/dysonlogos.