Tower of the Five Who Watch & The Blind Guide (300 dpi promo)

The five who watch stare forever at each other and at their guide, eternally lost wearing a stone blindfold. These six statues stand on the top level of this odd hexagonal tower-shrine, a weird mystery that is beyond even the greatest sages and legend lore magics.

Tower of the Five Who Watch & The Blind Guide (1200 dpi)

But mysteries like this attract weirdos… and a number of cults have set themselves up here at one point or another. The current resident weirdos are “The Creed of Streksus” who have decorated all the statues with flowing blue ribbons and have blindfolded the five who watch so they appear as blind as the guide. All five full-time acolytes of the cult live on the second floor and are visited by initiates who make pilgrimages from nearby towns. The “Master of the Creed” is a sunburned and blindfolded old human who lives among the statues on the third floor.

Tower of the Five Who Watch & The Blind Guide (1200 dpi, no grid)

All members of the Creed are minor sorcerers with the Master having the ability to cause a wave of blindness in a 30 foot radius about himself (a disk-shaped effect, 10 feet tall, 60 feet across) – all in the area must save vs spells or be blinded for 1d5+1 weeks.

The 1200 dpi versions of the map were drawn at a scale of 300 pixels per square and are 9,000 pixels (30 squares) wide. To use this with a VTT you would need to resize the squares to either 70 pixels (for 5′ squares) or 140 pixels (for 10′ squares) – so resizing it to either 2,100 pixels wide or 4,200 pixels wide, respectively.

The maps on Dyson’s Dodecahedron are released for free personal use thanks to the support of awesome patrons like you over on Patreon. Every month over 600 patrons come together to make these releases possible. You can help too in order to keep the flow of maps coming and to improve their quality – and even get a map of your own!