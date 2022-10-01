This month is Swordtember. But I drew 50 swords last year. So this year I’m going to try to draw 50 axes over the next 2 months or so. Maybe there’s a Dyson’s Book of Axes waiting at the end of this exercise…

Axe 6 – Oni’s Luck

With a heavy iron head embedded in the femur of an Ogre Mage, this massive battleaxe +2 is a potent weapon granting the wielder the ability to turn invisible and cast darkness (both as per the spell) once each per day. The wielder of Oni’s Luck heals naturally twice as quickly as normal, but suffers a -1 penalty on all saving throws.