This month is Swordtember. But I drew 50 swords last year. So this year I’m going to try to draw 50 axes over the next 2 months or so. Maybe there’s a Dyson’s Book of Axes waiting at the end of this exercise…

Axe 7 – Tankorahk

Tankorahk is a traditional war axe of the East Islands – a bronze haft with a black-treated steel head with stylized skull cutouts. It is an axe +2 that curses any creature struck (save vs spells to resist) so they take +1 damage per die from any damage source for the next 24 hours. Unfortunately, the wielder always suffers this same curse (no save).