Smallharbour (300 dpi promo – no commercial license)

Smallharbour is a fortified settlement at the mouth of the Doggerel River which forms a… small harbour. The town’s growth and curtain walls have broken it up into several sections: The Manor at the heart of the city with its own docks and warehouses; Old Town to the immediate south of the manor with the main gates; Newall (New Walls) to the west of Old Town centred around the pentagonal temple of the fisher god; Newall Docks attached to Newall; Northside beyond Newall (with its own docks again); and the unfortified Doggerel Village on the other side of the river which is in turn split in two, with a farming & milling village across the bridge from Old Town, and a fishing village to the north with lots of smaller docks and the fortified lighthouse.

Smallharbour (1200 dpi)

Because of the name of the river, Smallharbour hosts a number of poets and many would be lyricists – with regular poetry festivals and events where the locals practically bludgeon each other with bad rhymes and horrific versification. Walking into a tavern on any night, one is likely to find two to three would-be-bards (usually fisherfolk and farmers) extolling the wonders or their free verse.

(For those making use of this map – personal or commercial – feel free to edit the scale marker to something more appropriate for the tone of your games.)

