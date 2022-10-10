Bradrig’s Hall (300 dpi promo, no commercial license)

This hall was built at the behest of Bradrig, summoner of the great devourer, master of the kraken, lord of the seven isles, and so on and so forth. Completed shortly before his death, he would accept petitioners here where a doppelganger would sit on a high throne and pronounce “the will of Bradrig” Upon his death, his six doppelgangers were immediately slain by staff dedicated to exactly that purpose, and the throne in Bradrig’s Hall was replaced with a statue of the summoner of the great devourer.

Bradrig’s Hall (1200 dpi)

For the last 187 years the hall has been sealed and quiet, but with the return of the kraken to the seven isles, people are returning to the old ways and beseeching the aid of the long-dead Bradrig. And thus the hall will be re-opened! I’m sure no traps were set when the hall was closed up – but just in case, perhaps some hearty adventurers can take up the task instead of a few lowly functionaries of the seven isles?

Bradrig’s Hall (1200 dpi, no grid)

Every Monday for the last few months, I’ve been posting a five-room dungeon / structure / adventure site using the 5RD tag. This is the fourteenth such map in the series and likely the end of the series for a few weeks or months.

The 1200 dpi versions of the map were drawn at a scale of 300 pixels per square and are 10,800 pixels (36 squares) wide. To use this with a VTT you would need to resize the squares to either 70 pixels (for 5′ squares) or 140 pixels (for 10′ squares) – so resizing the image to either 2,520 pixels wide or 5,040 pixels wide, respectively.

This map is made available to you under a free license for personal or commercial use thanks to the awesome supporters of my Patreon Campaign. Over 500 amazingly generous people have come together to fund the site and these maps, making them free for your use.



Because of the incredible generosity of my patrons, I’m able to make these maps free for commercial use also. Each month while funding is over the $300 mark, each map that achieves the $300+ funding level will be released under this free commercial license. You can use, reuse, remix and/or modify the maps that are being published under this commercial license on a royalty-free basis as long as they include attribution (“Cartography by Dyson Logos” or “Maps by Dyson Logos”).



Please note that the promotional version of this map (the one with the brown paper background) is not included in this commercial use license and the text and name of the map are NOT released under this license, and cannot be used in conjunction with this map in a commercial project.