This month is Swordtember. But I drew 50 swords last year. So this year I’m going to try to draw 50 axes over the next 2 months or so. Maybe there’s a Dyson’s Book of Axes waiting at the end of this exercise…

Axe 8 – Resentment

Crafted in the dark recesses of the earth, Resentment is a battleaxe +1, +3 vs gnomes & dwarves. Once per day the wielder can detect gold with a 120-foot radius range from their position for ten minutes.