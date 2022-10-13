This month is Swordtember. But I drew 50 swords last year. So this year I’m going to try to draw 50 axes over the next 2 months or so. Maybe there’s a Dyson’s Book of Axes waiting at the end of this exercise…

Axe 9 – Blight

Blight is a darkened iron hand axe +2 with a dark green leather grip and some jade beads. When embedded into a tree or other similar plant life (even giant mushrooms have proven to work for this), it allows the wielder to cast entangle and slow each once per day, centred on the axe and targeting all in the area except the wielder.