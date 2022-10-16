Every month we go through our back catalogue of maps and the many amazing supporters of the blog over on Patreon vote on which two should be re-released under the free commercial use license. Our second release from September’s poll is this expansion to the skybridges of Sharn (the original of which is in the official 5e Eberron book)

The City of a Thousand Eyes

The City of Towers

We return to the towers and skybridges of Sharn again this month with another set of towers and plazas designed to work with the map I drew of the bridge intersection in “Eberron – Rising from the Last War” and last month’s Skybridge Nexus.

Sharn Skybridges III

Today’s effort brings us a slightly denser selection of towers – but still the smaller narrow spires and not the arcology-sized massive towers that hold entire neighbourhoods within them. Most towers will have residences at levels above and below the skybridges, with businesses, guilds, and temples taking up the prime real estate on the bridge levels.

In this case, the upper left tower is a shopping “mall” with a number of small workshops and vendors (with a small scribe service on the lower right). The lower left tower is a mix of shrine, store, and library space. And the right hand tower contains a small restaurant that services the rest of the building.

Each building has an internal staircase that goes both up and down from the level shown, plus the right hand building has an external staircase leading further up the outside of the tower.

Sharn Skybridges III (unfurnished)

I’ve also included a version of the map with all the furnishings removed – making them easier to adapt to your own needs for encounters and adventures in Sharn.

This map is made available to you under a free license for personal or commercial use under the “RELEASE THE KRAKEN” initiative thanks to the awesome supporters of my Patreon Campaign. Over 900 awesome patrons have come together to fund the site and these maps, making them free for your use.



Because of the incredible generosity of my patrons, I’m able to make this map free for commercial use also. Each month while funding is over the $400 mark, we choose a map from the blog’s extensive back catalogue to retroactively release under this free commercial license. You can use, reuse, remix and/or modify the maps that are being published under the commercial license on a royalty-free basis as long as they include attribution (“Cartography by Dyson Logos” or “Maps by Dyson Logos”).



Please note that the text and name of the map are NOT released under this license, and cannot be used in conjunction with this map in a commercial project.