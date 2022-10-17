Marpenoth Hall – Ground Floor (300 dpi)

Welcome to Marpenoth Hall, home to the Khohren mercantile house. The structure is divided into three general areas. The west wing is the staff wing with kitchen, scullery, staff room, and pantry. The east wing is Marpenoth Hall proper with tapestries on the walls, a statue of Hushan Khohren, the founder of the Khohren mercantile house, offices and libraries. The single-story north wing connecting the two contains a dining room, lounge, and conservatory as well as access to the courtyard.

Marpenoth Hall – Ground Floor (1200 dpi)

There are three entrances to the hall. The main entrance extends from the Hall proper and is used by visiting merchants, contractors, and so on who have business with the Khoren mercantile house and its concerns. The original main entrance is tucked into the north wing and is used by social guests and typically by the Khoren family itself. Finally, a staff entrance is attached to the west wing kitchen for deliveries and staff access.

Marpenoth Hall – Ground Floor (1200 dpi, no grid)

We’ll be exploring the second floor of Marpenoth Hall in my next map post.

The 1200 dpi versions of the map were drawn at a scale of 300 pixels per square and are 9,000 pixels (30 squares) wide. To use this with a VTT you would need to resize the squares to either 70 pixels (for 5′ squares) or 140 pixels (for 10′ squares) – so resizing it to either 2,100 pixels wide or 4,200 pixels wide, respectively.

The maps on Dyson’s Dodecahedron are released for free personal use thanks to the support of awesome patrons like you over on Patreon. Every month over 600 patrons come together to make these releases possible. You can help too in order to keep the flow of maps coming and to improve their quality – and even get a map of your own!