Last month was Swordtember. But I drew 50 swords last year. So this year I’m going to try to draw 50 axes over the next few monthd. Maybe there’s a Dyson’s Book of Axes waiting at the end of this exercise…

Axe 10 – Censure

Crafted of Adamantine with a haft cut from the roots of an ancient treant of Mount Celestia, Censure is a battle axe +1, +2 against chaotic creatures. It pulses with a white radiance when wielded that produces light like a torch. Against chaotic-aligned foes, it is also treated as a weapon of wounding.