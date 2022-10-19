Marpenoth Hall – Upstairs (300 dpi promo)

Continuing up from our earlier post of the ground floor, here is the second level of Marpenoth Hall. As shown, only the east and west wings are two stories, with a pitched roof over the north wing and a smaller roof along the south wall of the courtyard (providing a modicum of coverage right along the south wall for those out in the rain).

Marpenoth Hall – Upstairs (1200 dpi)

The east wing is upstairs from Marpenoth Hall proper and consists of private rooms for the family as well as a sitting room overlooking the front entrance. There is also a balcony overlooking the courtyard that is accessible from two of the bedrooms. The west wing contains staff quarters, a small work area, and a common room for the staff when off duty.

Marpenoth Hall – Upstairs (1200 dpi, no grid)

The 1200 dpi versions of the map were drawn at a scale of 300 pixels per square and are 9,000 pixels (30 squares) wide. To use this with a VTT you would need to resize the squares to either 70 pixels (for 5′ squares) or 140 pixels (for 10′ squares) – so resizing it to either 2,100 pixels wide or 4,200 pixels wide, respectively.

