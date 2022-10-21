The Old Fighting Pit (300 dpi promo)

Sitting under the dungeons of (insert dungeon location from your campaign here) is an old fighting pit, once used as entertainment for the owners and masters of the dungeon; and punishment for slaves, captives, and traitors.

The Old Fighting Pit (1200 dpi)

The actual arenas are on the lower level and are overlooked from the chambers above on each side of the main hall. There are also wide slots in the floor of the main hall that looks down on the preparatory areas and cages that lead into the arenas proper. Downstairs we have the arena chambers proper to each side (all doors locked and barred from the outside), cages, training rooms, and a supply room.

The Old Fighting Pit (1200 dpi, no grid)

The 1200 dpi versions of the map were drawn at a scale of 300 pixels per square and are 8,400 pixels (28 squares) wide. To use this with a VTT you would need to resize the squares to either 70 pixels (for 5′ squares) or 140 pixels (for 10′ squares) – so resizing it to either 1,960 pixels wide or 3,920 pixels wide, respectively.

