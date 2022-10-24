Goblin Canals – Above (300 dpi promo)

Once part of the canals that kept the incredible graveyard of Graven-Tosk from flooding, the deep stone-walled canals have slowly collapsed over the years and are now a series of narrow tunnels with narrow gaps above in some cases. On the surface, this area is a set of hills that bound the south end of Graven-Tosk and the five smaller hills each support a towering 15 to 25 foot stone monolith. One of these monoliths appears to be sentient and speaks in a very slow, gravelly voice, warning intruders away from the area. Between these hills are cracks and gaps usually a foot or so wide that look down on the canal tunnels below. In the centre of these hills is a larger hole that looks down over a pool in the central room below.

Goblin Canals – Underground (300 dpi promo)

The canals proper are typically entered via the outflow of the waterways through an archway at the south end of the tunnels. The waterways enter the tunnels through old rusted grates at the north end of the map. The tunnels themselves, tainted by the weirdness of Graven-Tosk, are home to a number of foul goblins, and weird environmental effects.

Goblin Canals – Above (1200 dpi) Goblin Canals – Underground (1200 dpi)

The central chamber contains a slow-moving pool of befouled water surrounded by what appears to be the mouldering and fungal-infested remnants of an ancient library and a single massive mushroom with a number of “goblins in sacks” growing from under the crown. Other sections of the tunnels contain an overflow of colourful mushrooms; a “garden” that grows without any real amount of light populated by an albino deer and rabbit; a section with the sound of ringing bells (but no bells) and other miscellaneous weirdness.

The 1200 dpi versions of the map were drawn at a scale of 300 pixels per square and are 9,600 pixels (32 squares) wide. To use this with a VTT you would need to resize the squares to either 70 pixels (for 5′ squares) or 140 pixels (for 10′ squares) – so resizing it to either 2,240 pixels wide or 4,480 pixels wide, respectively.

