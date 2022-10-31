Every month we go through our back catalogue of maps and the many amazing supporters of the blog over on Patreon vote on which two should be re-released under the free commercial use license. Our first release from October’s poll is this map I “doodled” in the “Book of Holding”

I received a copy of the shiny new “Book of Holding” in the mail and almost immediately began to draw a dungeon in it. The book is lovely and shiny and features Hydro74’s artwork on the cover and as divider sheets within. The paper is nice and heavy (about 32lb stock would be my guess) with a grey grid that doesn’t quite come out in scanning like a traditional blue grid can.

Dungeon of Holding

Welcome to the Dungeon of Holding – a small complex hidden underneath [insert dungeon you are exploring right now] via a secret stairwell. Mummy sorcerers and their mobile statuary guard the halls, and bizarre things crawl about in the sealed caverns.

A secret escape tunnel is down here also, and the most likely manner to find this whole extra complex is a villain attempting to escape down this way, or a treasure map indicating their secret escape plans.

This map is made available to you under a free license for personal or commercial use under the “RELEASE THE KRAKEN” initiative thanks to the awesome supporters of my Patreon Campaign. Over 900 awesome patrons have come together to fund the site and these maps, making them free for your use.



Because of the incredible generosity of my patrons, I’m able to make this map free for commercial use also. Each month while funding is over the $400 mark, we choose a map from the blog’s extensive back catalogue to retroactively release under this free commercial license. You can use, reuse, remix and/or modify the maps that are being published under the commercial license on a royalty-free basis as long as they include attribution (“Cartography by Dyson Logos” or “Maps by Dyson Logos”).



Please note that the promotional version of this map (the one with the brown paper background) is not included in this commercial use license and the text and name of the map are NOT released under this license, and cannot be used in conjunction with this map in a commercial project.