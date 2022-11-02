Every month we go through our back catalogue of maps and the many amazing supporters of the blog over on Patreon vote on which two should be re-released under the free commercial use license. Our second release from October’s poll is this Gamma Terra map that incorporates a regional map and a few site maps into one.

Sprawling out in all directions from the Six Cities of Ency are the Ency Glowlands – areas that support only the strangest of life, monitored by the bright red inquisitor crocodiles and their ilk. As indicated by the name, large parts of the glowlands still glow at night, doubly so for those who can see beyond the limits of the traditional human genestock.

The Ency Glowlands Map 1

This particular section of the Glowlands is west of most of the Six Cities of Ency, and nearly due south (across the Hot Way River) of Mair, the most isolated of the six. This stretch of the south bank of the Hot Way contains several glowsites where the ground is stripped down to the rock and almost nothing grows. Ancient roads and ruins scatter the area including three points of interest that are mapped in detail.

The dome above the regional map can be found at roughly 11 o’clock on the regional map. Visible from the Hot Way, it has been looted on several occasions but is often used as a base by both scavengers working into the glowlands and by raiders preying on the edges of the Six Cities.

The compound on the lower left is almost directly in the centre of the regional map. While the walls of the compound are crumbling and breached in multiple places, the structures have been well maintained by a number of robots and humans that they acquire as “security & maintenance employee #17”.

The bunker on the lower right is at the edge of the glowland due west of the compound. Once a military bunker of some kind, much of the lower level is partially flooded.

This map is made available to you under a free license for personal or commercial use under the “RELEASE THE KRAKEN” initiative thanks to the awesome supporters of my Patreon Campaign. Over 900 awesome patrons have come together to fund the site and these maps, making them free for your use.



Feel free to remove the text from the map when using it for your own settings/adventures.