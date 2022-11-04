Vund Home (300 dpi promo, no commercial license)

The small stone tower topped with crenellated battlements sets Vund Home apart from most of the buildings in the neighbourhood. While stonework isn’t that unusual, actual fortifications stand out a bit. The sorcerer Heltos Vund owns the property and his mysterious but very knowledgeable wife, the Lady Vund, occasionally hosts inquiries from sages and adventurers in the courtyard (although she sits on the raised porch at the south end of the garden for these meetings).

The small grounds around the structure are sufficiently well maintained by a gardener, and night soil is removed in the late hours of the night from outside the south side of the tower and wooden structure. For actual guests of the Vunds, there is a grand lounge, large dining area, and conservatory – but no guests are ever invited to stay the night, and are instead ushered to the nearest inn. The Vunds sleep in the tower proper, and there is a small staff room on the ground floor for the cook, maid, and security guard.

