Temple Cave of the Ruinous Ministers

Among the gods and demons worshipped in ancient Zorisz were the many “Ministers”, demons that were seen as the infernal “bureaucracy” that handled all things supernatural and often governed the actions of those drawn under their spell. This cave temple in the hills in the south of what is now the nation of Pantesh is dedicated to a number of these demonic ministers, collectively known as the Ruinous Ministers – Minister Agotorbosh, demon of corrupt magistrates; Minister Azmusfar, demon of documented lies; General Anmeles, demon of emergent corruption; and Minister Gleel, demon of silent interdictions.

While much of the cave structure is natural, it has been expanded and the ceilings raised in some areas to make walking through here easier. A spring in the back of the cave feeds a large pool at a vigorous rate, which in turn pours down through the lower cave where large chunks of rock broken from the ceilings are spread on each side of the stream’s banks.

On the right upon entering is a raised and eerily quiet cave with a series of massive pillars that is the domain of Minister Gleel – the passages leading to this chamber seem to deaden the sounds from the greater complex and this is the only area within where the burbling stream cannot be heard.

The deeper cave has the pool and a statue of General Anmeles overlooking it. In the pool is a great obelisk with each of the faces decorated with the seals of the four Ruinous Ministers. Two “buildings” have been cut from the stone walls of the cave, massive blocks of stone cut free from the walls and intricately decorated with scenes of the infernal bureaucracy.

Over the last few months I’ve posted a significant number of five-room dungeons / structures / adventure sites like this one using the 5RD tag. This is the largest of the series to date.

The 1200 dpi versions of the map were drawn at a scale of 300 pixels per square and are 9,600 pixels (32 squares) wide. To use this with a VTT you would need to resize the squares to either 70 pixels (for 5′ squares) or 140 pixels (for 10′ squares) – so resizing the image to either 2,240 pixels wide or 4,480 pixels wide, respectively.

This map is made available to you under a free license for personal or commercial use thanks to the awesome supporters of my Patreon Campaign. Over 500 amazingly generous people have come together to fund the site and these maps, making them free for your use.



Because of the incredible generosity of my patrons, I’m able to make these maps free for commercial use also. Each month while funding is over the $300 mark, each map that achieves the $300+ funding level will be released under this free commercial license. You can use, reuse, remix and/or modify the maps that are being published under this commercial license on a royalty-free basis as long as they include attribution (“Cartography by Dyson Logos” or “Maps by Dyson Logos”).



Please note that the promotional version of this map (the one with the brown paper background) is not included in this commercial use license and the text and name of the map are NOT released under this license, and cannot be used in conjunction with this map in a commercial project.