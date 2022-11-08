For the past while, I’ve swapped out the typical “paper” background I use on my cartography streams for various other wallpaper-format pieces I’ve put together using MidJourney. During most of these streams people ask to see the full piece, so here’s the collection of the pieces I’ve used in the past few weeks:

“realistic painting of stone walls in an ancient evil temple”

“nuclear gargoyle with sword and whip, green flames, green glow, gothic”

“renaissance painting of a bird’s viewpoint of Hell, large landscape, burning sky, Irregular and cracked soil, Religious and imposing buildings”

“realistic painting of the prophet of doom, greys and blacks, dark and ominous, smokey”

“realistic painting of massive standing stones that look like skulls under dark skies, ultra detailed”

“fantasy noir film poster, wizards and knights, smoke, noir, ultra detailed”

Each image links to the high-resolution version of the image (standard 1080p HD resolution – I use them as wallpapers on my PC too).

If you would like to see my livestreams, I stream my cartography work most Tuesdays / Thursdays / Saturdays from 1 to 4 pm Eastern at twitch.tv/dysonlogos.