Tags
Art, Fantasy, Live Stream, Midjourney, RPG, Stream, Streaming
For the past while, I’ve swapped out the typical “paper” background I use on my cartography streams for various other wallpaper-format pieces I’ve put together using MidJourney. During most of these streams people ask to see the full piece, so here’s the collection of the pieces I’ve used in the past few weeks:
Each image links to the high-resolution version of the image (standard 1080p HD resolution – I use them as wallpapers on my PC too).
If you would like to see my livestreams, I stream my cartography work most Tuesdays / Thursdays / Saturdays from 1 to 4 pm Eastern at twitch.tv/dysonlogos.