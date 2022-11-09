Ruins of the Hill Fort (300 dpi promo – no commercial license)

These ruins are old enough that no one even has a name for them anymore. On several very old maps there are markings that translate to “fort” or “fortification” at this location, but nothing more. If it were any further south it would be completely overrun with trees and growth by now, but on the cold plains of the north, it sits on a wind-swept hill, lonely and slowly collapsing.

Ruins of the Hill Fort (1200 dpi)

The crumbling remains of the main tower is the occasional home for a hill giant that doesn’t fit in with his kin. A clever creature, it is a sort of nomadic sage that has lived several normal hill giant lifetimes and is occasionally sought out by hill giants, ogres, and even adventurers for its knowledge of the region and of giant lore. They usually travel through here in the fall and spring en route to and from wherever it is that they hide during the coldest months of the northern winters.

Ruins of the Hill Fort (1200 dpi, no grid)

Others can be found here on occasion – ogres and human nomads seeking cover or a base of operations during their hunts.

The 1200 dpi versions of the map were drawn at a scale of 300 pixels per square and are 12,000 pixels (40 squares) wide. To use this with a VTT you would need to resize the squares to either 70 pixels (for 5′ squares) or 140 pixels (for 10′ squares) – so resizing the image to either 2,800 pixels wide or 5,600 pixels wide, respectively.

This map is made available to you under a free license for personal or commercial use thanks to the awesome supporters of my Patreon Campaign. Over 500 amazingly generous people have come together to fund the site and these maps, making them free for your use.



Because of the incredible generosity of my patrons, I’m able to make these maps free for commercial use also. Each month while funding is over the $300 mark, each map that achieves the $300+ funding level will be released under this free commercial license. You can use, reuse, remix and/or modify the maps that are being published under this commercial license on a royalty-free basis as long as they include attribution (“Cartography by Dyson Logos” or “Maps by Dyson Logos”).



Please note that the promotional version of this map (the one with the brown paper background) is not included in this commercial use license and the text and name of the map are NOT released under this license, and cannot be used in conjunction with this map in a commercial project.