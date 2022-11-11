Chambers of the Copper Skulls (300 dpi promo, no commercial license)

This multi-level dungeon is hidden deep in the Count’s Woods, where only hunting parties looking for the mighty knife-boars travel. The local orcs occasionally catch and train knife-boars for some of the more frightening goblin boar-riders have their own tales about this place and the heavy solid copper skulls found within. The skulls are evidently cursed, and of the 15 originally found within the chambers, 14 have been returned. The fifteenth is believed lost in the lava flow that destroyed the army of Grokgoth Hammertooth when he carried the potent magical artifact into battle.

Chambers of the Copper Skulls (1200 dpi – click for high res) Chambers of the Copper Skulls (1200 dpi no grid – click for high res)

Each of the copper skulls has a unique magical power, but they all bring mortal curses down upon those who dare to wield them. Supposedly if one were to find the names of the demons that were trapped in each skull, one could wield that power with less risk to life and soul. Today there are still a half-dozen ancient orc warlords, shamans, and sorcerers who have been cursed with immortality serving and defending the skulls they had stolen who still “live” within the chambers, along with a few servants, servitors, and lesser orcs that do their bidding.

The 1200 dpi versions of the map were drawn at a scale of 300 pixels per square and are 13,200 pixels (44 squares) wide. To use this with a VTT you would need to resize the squares to either 70 pixels (for 5′ squares) or 140 pixels (for 10′ squares) – so resizing the image to either 3,080 pixels wide or 6,160 pixels wide, respectively.

This map is made available to you under a free license for personal or commercial use thanks to the awesome supporters of my Patreon Campaign. Over 500 amazingly generous people have come together to fund the site and these maps, making them free for your use.



Because of the incredible generosity of my patrons, I’m able to make these maps free for commercial use also. Each month while funding is over the $300 mark, each map that achieves the $300+ funding level will be released under this free commercial license. You can use, reuse, remix and/or modify the maps that are being published under this commercial license on a royalty-free basis as long as they include attribution (“Cartography by Dyson Logos” or “Maps by Dyson Logos”).



Please note that the promotional version of this map (the one with the brown paper background) is not included in this commercial use license and the text and name of the map are NOT released under this license, and cannot be used in conjunction with this map in a commercial project.