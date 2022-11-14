Manor of the Doomed (300 dpi promo)

The old Chienard manor sits on the hills southeast of the fortified town of Smallharbour where it is slowly collapsing while the owners hide in the parts of the structure that are still mostly sturdy. The carriage house is abandoned and part of the floor has collapsed into tunnels beneath it. The north end of the manor has also fallen in on itself, taking both the sitting room and the master bedroom with it. The Chienards are said to be cursed for their lip service to their ancestral gods, the manor doomed, and the elders of the family line digging themselves out of their ancestral crypts…

Manor of the Doomed (1200 dpi)

Or it could just be that the Chienards have bad luck and worse finances – the family fortunes sunk into poorly managed investments and the destruction of the old family orchards which were once prosperous. And while they hide and fret about the revenge of their ancestors, they make no moves to save themselves from their own failures.

Manor of the Doomed (1200 dpi no grid)

This map covers the ground and upstairs floors of the manor and carriage house. From here there are also stairs and a hole down into the underlevels, which will be detailed in our next map release.

The 1200 dpi versions of the map were drawn at a scale of 300 pixels per square and are 9,600 pixels (32 squares) wide. To use this with a VTT you would need to resize the squares to either 70 pixels (for 5′ squares) or 140 pixels (for 10′ squares) – so resizing it to either 2,240 pixels wide or 4,480 pixels wide, respectively.

