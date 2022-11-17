Beneath the Manor of the Doomed (300 dpi promo)

Beneath the old Chienard Manor can be found both basements (and a once-extensive wine cellar) and the family crypts. Recently these have been expanded upon by what the Chienards can only suspect are their own ancestors turned upon them for a lack of proper worship and respect.

The main basement is accessed via the stairs in the collapsing wing of the house – this part of the basement is in ill repair and is likely to collapse like the building above. The basement’s southern sections include an extensive wine cellar that reeks of vinegar and ruined wine – the bottles supposedly smashed by one of the ancestors to deny them to the current generation. There is also a secret door in the main storage chamber of the basement that leads down to the family crypts below…

But those crypts have been breached, and tunnels now connect the carriage house to the basement and deeper to the crypts. Only the lowest tier of crypts (accessible by a “chimney” down from the main crypts) is not violated by these clawed out tunnels through the dirt. The tunnels also lead northeast to a small hole in a nearby hillside hidden by briar bushes.

But who has dug these tunnels, desecrated the crypts, smashed the wine, and terrorizes the Cheniards? Is it truly their ancestors out for vengeance? Ghouls crawled out from the crypts? Or old man Gavrel with a number of unsavoury assistants trying to chase away the last of the Cheniards to claim the property for himself?

The 1200 dpi versions of the map were drawn at a scale of 300 pixels per square and are 9,600 pixels (32 squares) wide. To use this with a VTT you would need to resize the squares to either 70 pixels (for 5′ squares) or 140 pixels (for 10′ squares) – so resizing it to either 2,240 pixels wide or 4,480 pixels wide, respectively.

