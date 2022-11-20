The Dragon Den (300 dpi promo)

“This illrigger’s base looks like a giant stone dragon!

“So what? It just reinforces that we’re in the right place to SMITE EVIL!”

The Dragon Den (1200 dpi)

The Dragon Den looks exactly as described above – a massive stone dragon with horns and mighty claws emerging from the hillside. The beast’s mouth is open and there are gaps between the teeth, then a tongue to climb up to get into the throat and the structure proper. Within we have a fairly typical dungeon structure for a big old quest – a two-tiered central hallway with various rooms off of it including a strange pool, a temple of some kind, a study or library, a secret chamber with access outside, and so on.

The Dragon Den (1200 dpi, no grid)

The 1200 dpi versions of the map were drawn at a scale of 300 pixels per square and are 9,600 pixels (32 squares) wide. To use this with a VTT you would need to resize the squares to either 70 pixels (for 5′ squares) or 140 pixels (for 10′ squares) – so resizing it to either 2,240 pixels wide or 4,480 pixels wide, respectively.

The maps on Dyson’s Dodecahedron are released for free personal use thanks to the support of awesome patrons like you over on Patreon. Every month over 600 patrons come together to make these releases possible. You can help too in order to keep the flow of maps coming and to improve their quality – and even get a map of your own!