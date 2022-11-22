Uktar Atoll

The Uktar Atoll sits about two days travel by boat from the Eastern Isles of the Dead. These low islands are set with a few hills, a rocky plateau, and a lot of jungles. They’ve been used as a secret pirate stronghold, have been home to a number of strange and esoteric cults, and have a small populace of halflings living on the northernmost isle – descended from the halfling servants that survived an earlier sinking of a pair of pirate ships. One of those ships somehow ended up not quite “sunk” so much as “propped up” on one of the islands (item 4 – The High Seas).

